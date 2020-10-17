Ackmann, Herman 1937-2020

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Herman Ackmann, 82, of Nortonville, Kansas, passed away peaceful Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital.
The family will hold Herman and Doloress funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison, Kansas, on Oct. 24, 2020. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., and the funeral will follow. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert M Ziegler. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church Dream Fund 3.
He was employed at, Garnett Ford and a Service Manager at Ford, in Garnett and Ottawa. Later in his adult life, he farmed, raised cattle and was a Field Manager for Vigortone Ag Products, for almost 50 years. He was also a contracted cattle buyer.
He married the love of his life, Dolores Kuntze, on Feb. 2, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Vassar, Kansas. Herman and Dolores are members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison.
Herman enjoyed spending time with his loving wife of 62 1/2 years. He also enjoyed spending time at the family farm, hunting, fishing, and watching all the grandkids and great- grandkids growing up and playing sports.
He is survived by: his children, Peggy and Steve Lackey, Greg Ackmann, Julie and Oliver Liebermann, all of Nortonville, and Kathy Scott of Lancaster. He was blessed with 10 Grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and a younger brother, Henry Ackmann of Garnett, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life on Sept 21st, 2020, his parents, and a sister Hilda Dossman. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.