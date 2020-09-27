Ackmann, Dolores

Dolores Ackmann
NORTONVILLE, Kan. Dolores Ackmann 80, of Nortonville, went to her heavenly home, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
A visitation with the family will be at 1 to 2 p.m., followed by the funeral, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison, Kansas, with the Rev. Robert M Ziegler officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church Dream Fund 3.
She married Herman Ackmann on Feb. 2, 1958, in Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar, Kansas. They have been blessed with 621/2 years of marriage.
She is a member at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison.
Survivors include: her husband, Herman, of the home; her children, Peggy and Steve Lackey, Greg Ackmann, Julie and Oliver Liebermann, all of Nortonville; and Kathy Scott of Lancaster. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and five brothers. As published in the Atchison Globe.
