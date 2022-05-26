Acheson, Eileen 1924-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Eileen Acheson, 98, of Effingham, died on Tuesday evening at her granddaughters home in Effingham, which she had made her home since 2016.
Eileen was born on April 30, 1924, on the family farm south of Effingham in Atchison County, Kansas, the daughter of August M. and Leoda P. (Harden) Gontz.
She graduated from the Atchison County Community High School in 1941. Eileen was a homemaker and housewife and a member of the Effingham Union Church where she taught Sunday School.
She was a Charter member of the Gibson-McFarland Axillary #285, Effingham and the Rebecca Lodge. She was active in 4-H as the Foods Superintendent for 50 plus years.
She was active in the Lancaster Work & Pleasure Saddle Club helping in the entry stand. Eileen was also a foods judge for numerous other county fairs. She had exhibited flowers, food and clothing she had made, crops she had raised, vegetables and canning at the Atchison County Fair for over 93 years.
Eileen enjoyed gardening and helping her children and grandchildren learn to garden, can food and sew. She always helped her grandchildren with their projects and demonstrations for 4-H.
She was married to Darwyn William Acheson on Jan. 15, 1946. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2000.
Her parents; a brother, James C. Gontz; and two sisters, Elsie Page and Pearl Flory, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include: a son Raymond (Ruth) Acheson, Effingham; and three daughters: Leota (Robert) Flory, Atchison, Elva (Harold) Wilson, Atchison and Nancy (Roger) Kloepper, Lancaster, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Becker Chapel, 402 3rd St, Effingham, with Rev. Jeff Cochran officiating.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Effingham.
The family will receive friends from Noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and on Wednesday until time of visitation and service also at the Becker Chapel.
In lieu, of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Atchison County Fair Board or the Lancaster Work & Pleasure Saddle Club and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
