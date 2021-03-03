Abramson, Helen E. 1931-2021

CASSODAY, Kan. Helen Elizabeth Abramson (Barnett) of Cassoday (by way of Holton) Kansas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 22, 2021. Helen, born Sept. 30, 1931, in Muscotah, Kansas, was the daughter of Samuel Luther (Luke) and Margaret A. (Thomas) Barnett, who both preceded her in death.
She attended elementary school in Rose Valley and high school at Atchison County Community where she graduated in 1949. In 1951 she met Charles R. Abramson of Arrington, Kansas, and after marrying, they settled in Wichita, Kansas, to raise their two children, Elise (Abramson) McLeod and John Eric Abramson (Seattle).
Helen was a steady steward of the life she and Charles cultivated in Wichita. She enjoyed reading, traveling and giving generously of her time in a myriad of ways to the community. Her gatherings were first-class and her ability to brighten up a room were clear demonstrations of her unwavering love.
When her children had grown, Helen went on to enjoy a vibrant professional life. She enjoyed her professional life so much it took three attempts at retirement before it stuck. Helen was a valued office manager before she worked in Legislative Services at the Kansas State Capitol. She was indispensable in all these positions and held fast to the friendships she formed while working those jobs. Helens loyalty was abundant and that most defined her as a parent and a professional.
A celebration of life will be held when the current Covid 19 circumstances give way to more favorable social gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jackson County Fair Building and sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 3034, Holton, Kansas 66436.
To leave a message for the family online, visit chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
