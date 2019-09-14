Abramson, Charles R. 1925-2019

HOLTON, Kan. Chuck Abramson, 93, of Holton, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
He was a few days shy of his 94th birthday.
Chuck was born Sept. 23, 1925, in Arrington, the son of Roland Richard and Lucille Estelle (Bingham) Abramson.
In his early life, he lived in Arrington with his brother and four sisters.
He graduated from Arrington Grade School, in 1939, and from Atchison County Community High School, in Effingham, in 1944.
He served 27 months in the U.S. Army Air Corps, during World War II, as an Aircraft Bombing and Navigation Systems Technician.
In 1951, he graduated from the University of Kansas, with a bachelor of science degree, in electrical engineering.
While attending college, he worked during the summers at Wades Radio Shop, in Holton.
Chuck was an Electrical Engineer for six years at the Beech Aircraft Company, in Wichita, Kansas.
He was also an Electrical Engineer and Software Designer for 28 years at the Boeing Airplane Company, in Wichita.
He retired in 1987, and moved back to the Holton area.
He was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
Charles held a private pilots license and loved to fly his own airplane.
He married Helen E. Barnett, on Jan. 27, 1951, in Muscotah.
She survives of the home.
Chuck was preceded in death by: his father, Roland; mother, Lucille; three sisters, Helen McBroom, Doris Sabo and Cora Rathert; and a brother, Leslie E. (Gene) Abramson.
Other survivors include: a daughter, Lisa (Elise) Abramson-McLeod, Cassoday; a son, John Abramson, Seattle, Washington; a sister, Judith I. Hedden, Topeka, Kansas; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation is planned and no services, or burial, are scheduled.
Memorials may be made to the Beck-Bookman Library, in Holton, and may be sent in care of: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1034, Holton, KS 66436.
Special messages for the family may be left at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.