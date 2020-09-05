After spending a year teaching at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Sara Noll has taken the reins of the volleyball program.
Noll said the situation was convenient for this transition and she was able to develop a good relationship with some of the girls she is coaching this season.
“I was really lucky I was able to teach at the school last year and was able to take over as coach this year,” Noll said. “I have a good relationship with some of the girls from last year so that made it a lot easier.”
The Ravens have both a mix of returners and newcomers for this season that Noll feels confident about.
“We have a lot of experience coming back but at the same time we have a lot of big roles to fill,” Noll said. “So it’s a mix of both but I’m pretty confident in what they can get done.”
Senior Madison Folsom is one of the standouts for the program. Junior Blair Taylor is another key returner and has seen valuable playing time since she was a freshman.
Noll said a great deal will be expected of Folsom on both defense and offense this season.
“She’s going to be expected to do some damage in both the front row on offense and back row on defense,” Noll said.
Noll said passing seems to be the strength of the team early on with room for improvement on defense.
“Passing is kind of our strength but we have a little ways to go on defense and things like that,”Noll said.
The Ravens have been practicing in masks like many volleyball teams due to the coronavirus.
Noll said coaching in a mask has certainly presented unique challenges and adjustments.
“It’s been a difficult adjustment to wear and coach in a mask just because there is so much non-verbal communication that goes on and it’s hard to translate that with a mask on,” Noll said. “We’re handling the cleaning protocols fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.