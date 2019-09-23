No. 2 Benedictine was able to pull out its fourth-straight win Saturday in Atchison, Kansas.
As the rain came down on O’Malley Field, Benedictine (4-0) welcomed in their opponent Clarke University (0-4).
There was no shortage of offense in the Ravens’ 73-14 victory over the Pride.
Senior wide receiver Logan Harris scored the first touchdown of the game with just over five minutes left in the opening quarter. Senior running backs Marquis Stewart and Charlie Nihart added on to the Ravens’ lead with touchdowns of their own.
Coach Larry Wilcox said the main objective going into a game against a first year program was to compete at the level the Ravens have set for themselves.
"All week our focus was on our players playing at the level we want to play at," Wilcox said. "We had a new program coming in and we knew it would be a challenge for them but we didn't want to regress in anyway."
Clarke didn’t score until the second quarter. The Pride’s deficit was cut to 27-7 after a touchdown pass from quarterback Kenyon Williams. Following two Benedictine touchdowns, Pride was able to score on a 52-yard touchdown catch.
Schuetz scored his first touchdown pass of the season with a 32-yard throw to Harris. About four minutes later, the quarterback followed up with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Stewart. Schuetz finished the day with 148-passing yards on 10 of 15 attempts.
"The pass game is getting better every day," Schuetz said. "So much of it is just timing and I think we're getting better at it."
The Ravens held onto a 47-14 lead at the start of the second half. Opening the scoring in the third quarter was Stewart with a 9-yard touchdown run.
The senior had a total of 169-rushing yards and four touchdowns.
"We're better up front than most teams," Wilcox said. "I don't know if we're going to be that much better than all teams. We have challenges ahead but it's nice that we're building the chemistry and confidence that goes along with a good running game."
Benedictine played its second and third-string quarterbacks in the second half. Backup quarterback Luke Laskowski went in during the third quarter. The sophomore threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Sam Clardy. Shortly after, sophomore quarterback Garrett Kettle rushed his way into the endzone for a 5-yard touchdown.
Junior running back Isaac McPherson capped off the Ravens’ scoring with a rushing touchdown, Benedictines’ eighth rushing touchdown of the game.
The Ravens will next travel to Culver-Stockton College Saturday at 6 p.m.
