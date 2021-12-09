The Atchison Zonta Club, chartered 11/12/1957, received a proclamation Monday evening at the city commission meeting. The club was recognized for 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence and joins other clubs in saying "NO" to violence against women and girls. On hand to receive the proclamation were: Goldie Boldridge Brown, Sarah Dunning, President and Vice-President Zonta Club, JGreenly, David Farris, Abby Bartlett, Allen Reavis and Lisa Moody Atchison City Commissioners.
Zonta Club receives proclamation from city commissioners
- By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Recent stabbing brings Horton man formal charges
- Head-on U.S. 73 Highway crash claims two adults, injures three others
- After 22 years they finally gave him the job
- Zonta Club receives proclamation from city commissioners
- City Commission elects officers for 2022
- Religious giant of Atchison passes away
- VFW Post 1175 essay winners
- Tuesday night wreck sends skateboarder to St. Joe hospital
Most Popular
Articles
- Vandeloo hears fate for role in Cummings man's death
- Meth and violence stirs up decade of prison time for Atchison woman
- Woman's arrest warrant for previous crime leads to additional allegations
- Tigers maul Ravens in opening win
- Weekend accidents downtown result in injuries
- Ravens show potential in win over Tigers
- ATCHISON COUNTY SHERIFF
- ATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Falconer, Charles E. Jr. 1954-2021
- Area law nab Effingham crime suspect at Atchison truck stop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.