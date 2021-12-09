Zonta receives City Proclamation
Special to: Atchison Globe

The Atchison Zonta Club, chartered 11/12/1957, received a proclamation Monday evening at the city commission meeting. The club was recognized for 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence and joins other clubs in saying "NO" to violence against women and girls. On hand to receive the proclamation were: Goldie Boldridge Brown, Sarah Dunning, President and Vice-President Zonta Club, JGreenly, David Farris, Abby Bartlett, Allen Reavis and Lisa Moody Atchison City Commissioners.

