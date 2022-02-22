The Zonta Club of Atchison presented their quilt to the Amelia Earhart Museum in January. “The quilt will be on display as soon as remodeling is complete,” said Goldie Brown, president of the club.
“The Atchison Zonta Club was founded in 1957. Elsie Parr was the first president. Rosemary Nies is the longest serving member has been with the club for 54 years,” Brown said.
Zonta International is the leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. In the United States Zonta is engaged in preventing child marriages. From 2000 to 2010 there were 248,000 child marriages. The only state prohibiting child marriages is Delaware. West Virginia, Hawaii and North Dakota allow the marriages with the consent of the parents.
The Atchison club currently serves as tour guides for the Evah C. Cray Museum, participates in “Zonta says No” program, which is for women’s rights and a life free of violence for women and girls, they have been recognized by the Atchison City Commissioners with a proclamation issued to show support for the club’s support of this activity.
The club currently has 15 members with three new members joining as of March.
If you would like to ask more questions on the club’s activities, contact Goldie Brown at: goldieb3228@gmail.com. You can also go to the website: www.zonta.org.
