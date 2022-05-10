The Atchison Zonta Club met at Paolucci’s restaurant May 9th for their last meeting before summer hiatus.
President Goldie Boldridge-Brown welcomed eleven members and two guests, Marilyn Glenn and Allison Balderrama.
Sarah Dunning reported the club will assist with tours at the Cray Historical Home Museum this season after a two-year closure due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
New member, Brenda Lambert, was inducted into the club by Goldie. The Minnesota Zonta club will carry our proxy vote to the Zonta International Convention in Hamburg, Germany next month.
It was discussed staffing a promotional booth at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum during the AE Festival in July. Hostess Sherry Domann conducted installation of officers for the 2022-2023 club year.
New officers are Janelle Weishaar, president; Belinda Robinson vice-president; Cheryl Boldridge, secretary; Carol Breneiser, treasurer; Nancy Prohaska, historian; and Rosemary Nies, communications. Door prizes were won by Sarah Dunning and Cheryl Boldridge.
