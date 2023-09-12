Literacy and Communications were the focus of the Atchison Zonta Club September 11, 2023 meeting held at Paolucci’s. Janelle Weishaar, president, called the meeting to order with 8 members and 2 guests present.

Liz Hrenchir, adult collections coordinator of the Atchison Library, was guest speaker. She spoke on adult, teen and children programs held at the library. The summer reading program is very popular among all ages. Other highlights include the Kansas Humanities Council twice-a-year reading and “1000 books before Kindergarten” for children.