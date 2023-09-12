Literacy and Communications were the focus of the Atchison Zonta Club September 11, 2023 meeting held at Paolucci’s. Janelle Weishaar, president, called the meeting to order with 8 members and 2 guests present.
Liz Hrenchir, adult collections coordinator of the Atchison Library, was guest speaker. She spoke on adult, teen and children programs held at the library. The summer reading program is very popular among all ages. Other highlights include the Kansas Humanities Council twice-a-year reading and “1000 books before Kindergarten” for children.
Zonta District 7 conference was held the previous weekend at Saint Cloud Minnesota, with our club being represented by proxy. News and information from District 7 will be shared at a later meeting.
Sarah Dunning reported on the open schedule dates still needed for the Cray Historical Home Museum.
Nancy Prohaska gave an update on the Girls in Aviation Day to be held Sept 21, 2023 at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. Atchison Zonta Club is one of the sponsors. It is for girls in grades K-8 from northeast Kansas. The club will send four volunteers to assist that evening.
A request for a poster representing our club to be displayed at Benedictine College Theater Arts production of The Yellow Wallpaper was discussed. Performance dates are September 22-26.
Hostesses Belinda Robinson and Weishaar updated the club roster. A book exchange was held to close out the evening. The next meeting is October 9 on Status of Women and Legislation. New members are always welcome. Check out our Facebook page, Atchison Zonta.
