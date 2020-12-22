Alivia Gillispie made a decision a few months back to show some respect to local law enforcement officers for what they do to protect her and all in the communities they serve.
After 8-year-old Alivia decided to adopt the Atchison Police Department and Atchison County Sheriff’s Office officers, she went to work to fund her cause that came to fruition in time Christmas delivery.
Alivia raked leaves, saved her birthday money and received some additional money by way of a donation for her cause from her grandma’s friend.
On Monday, Dec. 21 Alivia delivered more than 50 good bags she made to distribute to the officers – 32 bags for the Sheriff’s Office and 25 bags for the Atchison police men and women. Each bag contained a signed thank-you card by Alivia, a coffee mug, Christmas ornament, candy, hot chocolate and popcorn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.