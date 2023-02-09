Forty-seven spellers and 15 alternates toook center stage Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran School in Atchison for the 2023 Atchsion County Spelling Bee.

Eighth-grader Trinity Hemp spelled her way to claim the championship honor and Bryant Parker, a seventh-grader is runner-up. Hemp and Parker are pupils at St. Benedict Catholic School.

