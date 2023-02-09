Carolina Stadthagen, a St. Benedict Catholic School fifth-grader, takes her turn at the microphone spell a word during the Atchison County Spelling Bee on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Trinity Luthern School.
Forty-seven spellers and 15 alternates toook center stage Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran School in Atchison for the 2023 Atchsion County Spelling Bee.
Eighth-grader Trinity Hemp spelled her way to claim the championship honor and Bryant Parker, a seventh-grader is runner-up. Hemp and Parker are pupils at St. Benedict Catholic School.
In addition to Trinity Lutheran and SBCS, other schools represented in the contest were Atchison County Community Schools,-- ACCES and ACCMS; and the Atchison Elementary and Atchison Middle schools. Spellers represented fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
Atchison County Champion Trinity Hemp qualified to advance to the Topeka Capital Journal Regional Spelling Bee scheduled for Saturday, March 25 in Wichita. If she is unable to compete then it's up to Bryant Parker to take her spot.
Neil Weiland served at pronouncer for the event.
Lisa Brookover, a retired educator, Trinity Lutheran School Board Member Rachel Goodpasture, and educator, and the Rev. Marty Reed, Trinity Lutheran School Chaplain, served as spelling bee judges.
Sponsors for the spelling bee are the respective team coaches: Joseph Forbes, ACCES, Emily Child, ACCMS, Amanda Frierdich, AES, Beth Meitl, AMS, Amy Joyce, SBCS, and TLS Lori LEonardi.
