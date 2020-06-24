Six area youth won the top honors for showmanship at the 2020 Northeast Kansas Junior Angus Show. Forty-two angus were featured at the event that took place June 20 in Effingham.
Kelsey Theis, Leavenworth, garnered the intermediate champion and Corbin Ellerman, Effingham, won the reserve intermediate award. Ty Ellerman, Effingham, won the reserve senior champion honor.
Ruby Hill was grabbed the junior champion prize, and Molly Hill claimed reserve junior champion. Morgan Woodbury, of Quenemo, brought home the senior champion title.
Wyatt Durst evaluated all entries before he named the champions.
During the showmanship event young Angus enthusiasts elected some of their peers to serve on the Northeast Kansas Junior Board of Directors. Theis was elected as president and Corbin Ellerman as vice-president. Bridget Kucan was elected to serve as board secretary, and Cole Kucan as treasurer. The Kucans are Holton residents.
