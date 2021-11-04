Atchison police say a 24-year-old Atchison man is in jail following his arrest for taking a swing at a police officer with a 4-foot metal pipe during their response to a domestic disturbance earlier this week at an Atchison residence.
Alexander S. Kelley is facing formal charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony, and a trio of misdemeanor offenses that include battery, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage to property.
Police arrested Kelley Monday, Nov. 1 after they responded to a disturbance in the n the 700 block of North Second Street, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported.
It was about 9 a.m. when the officers responded to the scene of the disturbance to and determined there had been some property damage and that a 79-year-old female suffered an arm injury inflicted by a family member identified as the suspect, Wilson said. The injured female did not appear to require medical treatment.
Officers located Kelley outside of the residence and when the officer confronted the suspect he held a pipe, Wilson said. While Kelley was being arrested he allegedly swung at the officers, but they were not struck.
Kelley was taken to jail, and as of the morning of Nov. 4 remained incarcerated and held on a $30,000 bond amount.
