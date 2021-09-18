Longtime friends with Atchison ties, Amora Regan and Celine Healy recently showcased their baking skills in the national spotlight on the Disney Channel, and agree their shared experience was like their dreams had come true.
Amora and Celine are two 12-year-olds who have known each other and had attended school together since they were in the first grade until Regan recently relocated to the Kansas City area. They are in the seventh grade. Celine attends Atchison Middle School.
The girls joined forces as they debuted as Sweet Tweens, one of the three baking teams to compete Sept. 10 on the “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off’ – ‘Lion King King-themed episode broadcast on the Disney Channel. They won the first challenge, which was to make spots in a batter to resemble those of a wild animal like a leopard or hyena. The celebrity judges seemed impressed after they cut into the baked cake and saw how well defined the spots were. The judges also commented as they watched Amara zested several lemons, then after tasting they complimented the Sweet Tweens teammates about their flavorful cake enhanced by the lemon zest and fresh raspberry.
Celine crafted a white chocolate crown adorned with edible simulated pearls to top off their decorated cake layer that resembled the iconic sunset landscape scene from the animated Lion King film. The cake also featured fondant animals that Celine made from a mold. However, it was some overspray that occurred when they utilized an airbrush application that gave one of their opposing teams an edge and the overall contest-winning honor.
Both girls say they started baking when they were very little.
“I’ve been baking since I was really little with my mom and my Nanna,” Amora said. “They always baked and cooked especially at the holidays so it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed helping with.”
Amora admitted her baking skill is something that has always felt natural to her.
Celine shares a similar story. “I have been baking since I was little,” Celine said. “I would bake with my Aunt Debbie and Grandma B all the time.”
Although friends for many years, Amora and Celine agreed they’ve only been baking together for about two years and that started as a slumber party activity. It’s been about two years when they started baking together as slumber party activities after Amora had a brain tumor.
Celine came to Amora’s house for a slumber party and her mother would give the girls challenges like the ones they would watch on baking shows, Amora recalled. “We would have so much fun,” Amora said.
“One time her mom gave us each a challenge on decoration cupcakes,” Celine said. “But her mom couldn’t pick a winner so she said we both won!”
Their journey from baking contests at slumber parties in the Midwest began after Amora’s bakery Instagram page caught the attention of the Disney Magic Bake-Off casting team.
“From there when they said it was a show that used teams and I could pick a partner I immediately knew I wanted to partner with Celine,” Amora said. “The steps to get from (the) audition to the competition were pretty intense but I was motivated to prove what I could do. It has always been a dream of mine to be on a baking show so I wasn’t going to miss the opportunity.”
The Sweet Tweens teammates then met with the show’s culinary team for an assessment of their baking skill levels to ensure all contestants of the competing teams were at equal skill levels, according to Disney press materials. The episode that first aired on Sept. 10 was filmed in May in Burbank, California.
During the taping of the show at first, the show was a little nerve-racking, Celine said, but after they got used to the camera, she and Amora came to a realization they didn’t need to be scared because there was nothing to be afraid of.
Amora said to overcome her nerves she just took deep breaths and told herself to “just keep going.
“It was a great experience and once in a lifetime opportunity and I would definitely do it again,” Amora said.
Celine shared Amora’s sentiment. “The experience was so much fun and a chance of a lifetime,” she said.
Celine said both she and Amora have their baking businesses, Celine’s Delectable Desserts, and Sweet Treats, respectively. When the girls have slumber parties they test new recipes, Celine said, and she plans to continue baking together with Amore and to have lots more sleepovers.
It was not until Amora had her brain tumor within the past two years is when Celine and another friend did a cookie in a jar fundraiser to raise money for Amora’s family. Prior to that time, Celine said she had only done baking fundraisers with her church to raise money for camp. This year Celine has sponsored two baking fundraisers for the Humane Society of Atchison.
Amora and Celine teamed up together in 2020 to raise money for a child Amora had met while hospitalized in Kansas City.
Amora explained she had not been involved with any food sales until after her tumor.
“I met a little girl in the hospital who was dealing with cancer at just for years old,” Amora said. “I thought Celine’s bake sale for me was so nice I asked her if she wanted to work with me to do a sale for my little friend in the hospital. Which she did and after the success of that sale Sweet Treats my baking business was formed. “
The return to in-person classes in school makes it hard to get together as much as before, Amora said. But the girls still enjoy spending their time together doing baking and TikToks even more so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.