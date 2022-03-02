Physical activity is one of the most important tools for maintaining both physical and mental health in persons with various types of arthritis.
Our local YMCA has a variety of programs designed to help with relieving the pain and stress on the joints. The Aqua Fit Water Fitness; Water strength and cardio water fitness and Arthritis water fitness programs.
Becky Reynolds spoke about her experience with the Arthritis Water Fitness program, “the program helps me limber up and give me full range of movement which keeps my shoulders, knees and hip free of pain.”
“The other benefit is coming to class and meeting people and making new friends. We talk about everyday things and sometimes I get some good recipes to try,” Reynolds said.
Exercise is an integral part of any arthritis treatment program, as it helps to strengthen and stabilize the joints, preventing further damage. For patients suffering from arthritis, a degenerative condition of the joints, the pain brought on by regular exercise can feel unbearable. Water therapy is an excellent option for patients with arthritis of the knees, back arthritis and spinal arthritis due to the decreased pressure placed on the joints.
When the cartilage is no longer there, the uneven ends of adjacent bones will rub together producing pain, stiffness, and swelling in the joint. Due to the loss of shock-absorbing capabilities, relatively high impact activities, such as walking, running or other forms of aerobic exercise, only seem to worsen these symptoms.
Scientific studies have shown that hydrotherapy can improve strength and general fitness in people with various types of arthritis.
The exercise and the warmth of the water may make you feel tired after treatment, but this is quite normal. In general, hydrotherapy is one of the safest treatments for arthritis and back pain.
