It was almost two years ago that I wrote a column announcing my plans to pursue a project that would see the historic 1913 YMCA facility re-imagined and renovated into apartments. Our construction project is now winding down and by Aug. 1 all 17 apartments in the building will be occupied. While I pursued this project as a private endeavor, my local government roots leave me feeling a responsibility to publicly share some of my reflections.
When we started this project our intent was to host an open house to allow the Atchison community to see what we’ve done with the place. Regretfully, COVID-19 is not going to allow us to follow through on that intent. My apologies, but the safety of our residents must come first.
There are hundreds of people that had a hand in making this project happen and I’m deeply grateful for all their efforts. Dozens of contractors, which were predominantly local, contributed tens of thousands of hours of time and effort. Multiple levels of government and nonprofits filled the financing gap with grants and incentive programs. Investors and financiers believed in the project and provided capital to make it viable. Community cooperation truly results in extraordinary progress and I’m thankful for the community that said “yes” to this project.
1913 Apartments is standing on the shoulders of Atchison’s civic giants from 100+ years ago. Family names such as Mize, Ingalls, Hetherington, Guerrier, Seaton, Howe, Waggener, and many others were part of a committee that funded the original construction of the 1913 YMCA. I personally attended pre-school at the 1913 YMCA facility and I’ve heard from so many others who have fond memories of the old boarding house, Teen Town, swimming lessons, racquetball, and lock-ins. The list could go on and on. The heart of the 1913 YMCA building will always belong to the entire Atchison community, but we’ve made our best effort to reuse this iconic building in such a way that the Atchison community can continue to be proud of it.
This project was inspired by the the Riverfront Development Project, the Lofts on Main, the MGP corporate headquarters, the Holiday Inn Express, the Atchison Family YMCA / Cray Community Center, Willie's Sports Pub, the Switchboard Lofts, the Fox Theatre, Spring Venture Group, the Farmers’ Market Pavilions, the 2nd Street Corridor Project and all of the incremental public projects and private investments that have happened in downtown Atchison in recent years that are too numerous to mention all by name. Our company hopes that this project is yet another sign of progress and revitalization in downtown Atchison.
Thank you for your support, partnership, and well wishes along the way.
