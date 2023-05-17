yard sale

A table with dishes and glass at an annual yard sale.

 Alexander Farnsworth

The summer weather is finally here. Time to get to the summer cleaning and with that cleaning comes a lot of stuff to be tossed or go into the makings of a yard sale. Check with your local government on laws for having yard sales.

If you are to have a successful yard sale there are certain specific ideas that need to be followed. 

The first is to pick a date when there is very little going on in the town. Also, give yourself three to four weeks to get the items gathered and marked with the sale price.  