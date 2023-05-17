The summer weather is finally here. Time to get to the summer cleaning and with that cleaning comes a lot of stuff to be tossed or go into the makings of a yard sale. Check with your local government on laws for having yard sales.
If you are to have a successful yard sale there are certain specific ideas that need to be followed.
The first is to pick a date when there isvery littlegoing on in the town. Also, give yourself three to four weeks to get the items gathered and marked with the sale price.
Create signs that are clean, legible, using only two colors that will not fade. Stay away from yellow, orange, brown,pinkor purple. Choose from black, red,green, and blue as your standard colors.
Posters should be white with using only the colors black, green,redand blue. On the sign mark Yard Sale, date, address and highlight a few items. Place the signs about two weeks ahead of time. Place a notice in the paper, on the radio and Facebook or social media. It is best to highlight categories rather than individual items.
With marking of the sale price keep it as simple as possible. For example, use color dots or defining color to tell the price of the item. It is best to keep the like items the same color such as clothing, kitchen items, electronic items, etc. It would be wise to make a fewcolor chartsto place around the sales area. Prices should be kept to minimum, such as 10 cents yellow, 25 cents blue, and 50 cents red and dollars a special color.
Other tools needed for the yard sale are scissors, rope, bags, boxes, folding tables, and folding chairs for workers. The day of the sale it would be best to rope off the area, so the crowd does not wander your yard or trample your flowers. Be sure to placelarge itemsat the front of the sales area so little itemsdon’twander off. It is best to use a “U” shape with people standing on each side at the bottom of the “U”.With that set up the whole area would be visible. Also, using that method is fine and easy for checkout. Having two people work the checkout keeps the flow going and more information can be gathered. If you have someone who buys a lot, get their name and next time you have a garage sale send them a postcard alerting them to your sale.
The morning of the sale place balloons out by the signs. The balloons should be used to direct the traffic to your sale.
Add some uniqueness to the sale, take boxes and place items in the box, mark the box at a low price. The price on the box is for everything in the box. This isa great wayto get rid of items that just would not sell alone. You could do the same idea with bags.
Another way to advertise your sale is to wear plain white aprons with the name of your sale. This isa great wayfor people to ask questions about specific itemsand havemore chance of a sale.
About two months before the sale starts, gather boxes and plastic bags. For larger items make sure that the item(s) are going to be removed that day. At the end of the sale, you need to decide whether to donate the leftover items or to put the items out for trash pickup. Be sure to take down all signs.
Finally, have a rain date picked so you can let people know when you intend to do the yard sale. If you find that there is no suitable date, decide what items will be saved for a sale later and the rest of the items will be given to the Salvation Army or Goodwill.
