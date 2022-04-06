After about two decades of law enforcement including oversight provided at the county jail, former Captain Travis Wright, of Atchison County Sheriff’s Office hung up cuffs and leg irons as he heads along a new career path.
Wright has accepted a position with the Nashville, Tennessee-based Advanced Correctional Health Care as a program consultant.
Atchison County law enforcement colleagues and employees, friends, and family members gathered Friday, April 1 to attend a reception in Wright’s honor his years of service at the Sheriff’s Office.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie and sheriff’s office staff hosted the event.
Wright said the Atchison County Jail was the first county jail facility in Kansas to contract with Advanced to provide health care services for inmates. Currently there are numerous other jails in the state that have signed on with Advance.
Wright said will primarily work at home and attend mandatory in-person work-related sessions as required at the home office in Nashville.
“It’s been my pleasure to serve for the community of my hometown,” Wright said of his tenure in law enforcement.
Wright said he joined the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office in November of 2005 and in February of 2006 he served as a road patrol deputy. Captain Wright served his most recent position since 2007. Before Wright joined county law enforcement, he serves as an officer with the Clinton, Missouri Police Department.
Refreshments for the celebration resembled iconic symbols associated with the sheriff’s office like badges, name plates and ID cards along with a sheet cake that appeared to be a folded uniform shirt embellished with a fondant necktie, collar bars, badge and pockets.
