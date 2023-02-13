The Cultural Center’s new exhibit, ‘See Kansas: Road Trip 2023’ opens Saturday March 4th. The exhibit includes 26 contemporary artworks in the distinctive style of the WPA Federal Art Project National Park travel posters from the 1930s and 40s on loan from Parks and Green Spaces. These beautiful art works are reminiscent of a great time in American culture when the popularity of summer road trips swept the nation.

The Cultural Center has accompanied each work of art with an informative travel guide. They will offer prizes to those who choose to buckle up for a retro inspired road trip and explore the beauty of Kansas parks and green spaces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.