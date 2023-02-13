The Cultural Center’s new exhibit, ‘See Kansas: Road Trip 2023’ opens Saturday March 4th. The exhibit includes 26 contemporary artworks in the distinctive style of the WPA Federal Art Project National Park travel posters from the 1930s and 40s on loan from Parks and Green Spaces. These beautiful art works are reminiscent of a great time in American culture when the popularity of summer road trips swept the nation.
The Cultural Center has accompanied each work of art with an informative travel guide. They will offer prizes to those who choose to buckle up for a retro inspired road trip and explore the beauty of Kansas parks and green spaces.
Parks & Green Spaces connects Kansans to parks and green spaces through vivid WPA style artworks imagined through a retrospective lens. They collaborate with local artists to celebrate outdoor public spaces in Kansas and have invited Atchison artists to participate in a WPA style art contest featuring Atchison’s iconic parks or greenspaces. More information can be found at the Cultural Center.
The Cultural Center will host an opening event for this exhibit on Saturday March 4th, 2023. There will be free popcorn, lemonade and balloons with information on contests and prizes. The event will feature guest speaker: Artist/Adventurer Mary Gage founder of Parks and Green Spaces.
The See Kansas Road Trip exhibition will be on display Thursday, Friday and Saturdays 10-4pm March through August. Exhibits and opening events at the Cultural Center are free and open to the public.
The Cultural Center is free and open to the public weekly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 4pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.