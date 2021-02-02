The following is the presentation that Abbot James gave at the March for Life Rally outside St. Joseph Church last Friday. This kicked off the Atchison March for Life that went across town from the church to the Benedictine College campus. College officials say an estimated 300 people participated.
"Much of what I share this afternoon is from my homily this afternoon at Mass at the Abbey Church.
For those who attended that Mass, I hope you find this second offering uplifting. A few weeks ago, a brother monk of mine was intrigued by the pride Kansans took in their state – he being a native Canadian, raised in the Washington, DC, metro area.
These words, on this Kansas Day, I hope shed some light on why we Jayhawkers defend our great state so, and are impassioned to share her glory.
As a sixth-generation, native-born Kansan, I wear the Bleeding Kansas/Jayhawker moniker with pride – by the way, if you didn’t know…
o and a Jayhawker being one who fought for our Free State Constitution here in Kansas.
One hundred and sixty years to this day, the people of this great state entered the Union among the first states to ratify Free-State Constitutions determined by popular sovereignty, rather than by geography or balance in the US Senate, joining California, Minnesota and Oregon as free states determined by the people.
I used the term “Bleeding Kansas” – the fight to be a Free State did not come without bloodshed and loss of life.
In 1854 the Territories of Kansas and Nebraska were opened under the condition of the United States Congressional Compromise of 1850, that allowed citizens of future states entering the Union to decide whether they would be a free state or a slave state.
Missouri Senator, David Atchison, a pro-slavery advocate, voted in favor of the Kansas-Nebraska Act with the mind that Nebraska would be a Free State with immigrants from Illinois and Iowa, and Kansas would be admitted to the Union as a Slave State with migration from other pro-slavery states.
Atchison’s plan backfired when Kansas was mostly settled by pioneers from the East who were anti-slavery.
Atchison could see the real possibility that both Kansas and Nebraska would enter the Union as Free States, thus further tipping the power in the US Senate toward anti-slavery.
Seeing that Kansas was moving toward being a Free State, Senator Atchison recruited men, known as “Border Ruffians,” to “coerce” the people of the Kansas Territory to ratify an anti-slavery constitution.
When the first legislature of the Territory was elected in March 1855, Senator Atchison led a group of 5,000 Border Ruffians to seize control of the polling places, while casting tens of thousands of fraudulent votes for pro-slavery candidates, thus making Kansas’ first legisture, the Lecompton legislature, pro-slavery.
The first Constitution the Kansas Legislature sent to Washington, DC, in 1858, was rejected during the famous debate in Congress, which ended in fisticuffs with more than 50 legislators swinging at each other in the aisles of the chambers of Congress in the United States Capital.
Three years later, after many skirmishes and battles along the Missouri and Kansas boarder – including the sacking and burning of Lawrence, and many incidents in and around our city of Atchison – Kansas entered the Union as a Free State, while the boarder wars raged on.
With six southern states already seceding by January 1861, the Civil War would soon follow with the first shots fired from the South on April 12, 1861.
Interestingly, while our great city is named after a pro-slavery senator, it is another Atchisonian, John Ingalls, who would be a voice for human dignity and the passing of the anti-slavery constitution at the Wyandotte legislature.
In the Letter to the Hebrews we hear:
“Remember the days past when, after you had been enlightened, you endured a great contest of suffering. At times you were publicly exposed to abuse and affliction… you even joined in the sufferings of those in prison and joyfully accepted the confiscation of your property, knowing that you had a better and lasting possession. Therefore, do not throw away your confidence; it will have great recompense. You need endurance to do the will of God and receive what he has promised.”
From the Preamble of the Kansas Constitution:
“We, the people of Kansas, grateful to Almighty God for our civil and religious privileges, in order to insure the full enjoyment of our rights as American citizens, do ordain and establish this constitution of the state of Kansas…”
From the Kansas Constitution: “§ 6. [of the Bill of Rights] Slavery prohibited; servitude for conviction of crime. There shall be no slavery in this state…”
And from the Bill of Rights: “§ 1. Equal rights. All men are possessed of equal and inalienable natural rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Amazingly, within a constitution that upholds the dignity of the human person by prohibiting slavery, it is from that first article of the Kansas Bill of Rights that the Kansas Supreme Court in April 2019 conjured up the right to abortion.
“Therefore, do not throw away your confidence; it will have great recompense,” the Letter to the Hebrews reminds us, “You need endurance to do the will of God and receive what he has promised.”
Yesterday, on the eve of the 160th anniversary of the founding of this great state, Jayhawkers once again took a stance for the dignity of life.
The Kansas Senate by a vote of 28-11 – one more vote than needed for the 2/3 majority – sent to the Kansas people the following proposed Constitutional Amendment:
“Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”
Being put before Kansas voters in August 2022, needing only a simple majority of votes from the people of the Great State of Kansas, this amendment would insure the ability to pass laws regarding abortion, and pave the way to set aside abortion in Kansas if the United States Congress were to pass such a law, or the people were to amend the Constitution of the United States.
And this time, just as John Ingalls was the voice for the voiceless, the cause for the dignity of life at the state level is being directed by Atchison native son, Mike Kuckelman, with support from the Kansas Catholic Bishops Conference, many churches of other denominations across the state, a countless organizations.
On this Kansas Day, when we Jayhawkers again lead the way for the dignity of the human person, let us begin our prayer and fasting that our actions for safeguarding life will be successful.
Let us pray and fast for the dignity of all persons – in every stage of life, every walk of life, and every ability.
Let us pray and fast that the actions of the Kansas Senate yesterday will be a tiny mustard seed that begins to spread across our state and nation.
Let us remember the Kansas State motto: Ad astra per aspera – To the Stars through Difficulty.
