Allegations involving possession of a dangerous drug involving two difference occurrences have landed a 25-year-old Atchison woman a stay behind bars and felony charges.
Allison R. Blakley was served an Atchison County District Court warrant by Atchison police officers on Saturday for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and criminal damages to property. Police served the warrant about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Kansas Avenue, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said. The warrant arose from a case that police had launched an investigation from late afternoon on Nov. 15. Wilson explained that is when a police officer on patrol observed Blakley while she was a passenger in a vehicle near 10th Street and U.S. Highway 59. Blakey was known to have some active warrants for her arrest at the time.
The officer stopped the vehicle in the 1000 block along U.S. Highway 59. Wilson said it was in that vicinity where Blakley exited the vehicle and ran into the wooded area north of the highway. Blakley was apprehended and the subsequent investigation that ensued led to recovery of methamphetamine.
When police arrested Blakley on Saturday, Dec. 4 the officers found methamphetamine in Blakley’s possession, as well as possession of some drug paraphernalia, Wilson said.
The new felony complaint against Blakley has been filed and announced Monday, Dec. 6 in district court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.