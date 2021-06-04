A Friday morning rollover accident several miles south of Atchison sent an 18-year-old Atchison woman to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care and treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported Detinee D. Ogle, 18, Atchison, was involved in a single vehicle accident on June 4 about seven miles south of Atchison along U.S. Highway 73 near 222nd Road. The accident occurred after Ogle had fallen asleep at the wheel and then over-corrected while driving a 2003 Dodge mini-van.The over-correction caused the van to leave the roadway and roll-over multiple times.
Ogle was taken to Amberwell Atchison by Atchison County EMS ambulance.
Atchison County Rescue also responded to the scene in addition to EMS Sheriff's Office authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.