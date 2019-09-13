A local woman’s trial involving violence against law enforcement scheduled for Monday is off the court calendar after her pleas were heard Friday in district court.
Carol S. Fowler pleaded no contest Sept. 13 to felony battery against a law enforcement officer in connection with two separate cases the crimes occurred in the summer of 2018. The crimes are each punishable by a minimum of 11 months to a maximum of 34 months in prison. Fowler’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket on Friday, Nov. 22 in Atchison County District Court.
Lingering since September of 2018, the matter was put on hold to allow Fowler to accommodate a competency evaluation and treatment from the Larned Correctional Facility. On Friday, Fowler indicated she understood her right to a trial proceeding.
Although a no contest plea results in a guilty conviction, it is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that the evidence is overwhelming enough for a jury to convict. All remaining charges against Fowler and a pending probation revocation related to a 2017 conviction for pedestrian under the influence are dismissed.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said the factual basis of the conviction centered on the evidence that was presented during an evidentiary hearing for both cases.
Kelley Fuemmeler serves as Fowler’s court-appointed defense counsel.
Fowler is currently out of jail on her own recognizance. At the time of her most recent arrest, Fowler was 48 years old and resided in Huron. Her new convictions arose from her arrest for probation violation related to the pedestrian under the influence conviction. While incarcerated at the Atchison County Jail, Fowler became upset with jail staff and a struggle ensued in separate incidents.
The first scuffle resulted in an officer’s thumb bit and a broken bone, and injury inflicted on a deputy that required medical treatment. The second incident arose after it was alleged Fowler hit, scratched and kicked at jailers. After the jailhouse struggles Fowler faced three felony batteries against law enforcement, a misdemeanor battery against law enforcement and interference with law enforcement, a misdemeanor offense, according to sheriff’s office reports.
