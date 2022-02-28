A 34-year-old jail inmate heard she will likely be spending another seven years of her life behind bars in a Kansas prison for meth-related crimes.
Sheena M. Kley was sentenced Monday, Feb. 28 in Atchison County District Court to 86 months for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute and interference with law enforcement.
District Court Judge John J. Bryant ordered Kley to serve 68 months for the intent to distribute meth; 11 months for the possession of possession of the paraphernalia with the intent to distribute and seven months for the interference charge. Bryant ordered all three sentences to run consecutive to one another. Additionally, Bryant ordered Kley to register as drug offender for 15 years from the day she is released from prison incarceration. Bryant advised Kley she is eligible for 20 percent good time credit. Kley’s post-release supervision was set at 36 months.
Kley’s plea was amended from the an initial complaint that charged her with possession of meth with intent to distribute based on quantity, three counts interference with law enforcement alleging attempts to conceal evidence; possession of marijuana and no drug tax stamp, all felonies; and one misdemeanor count possession of marijuana, according to Atchison Globe news reports. At the time of her arrest, Kley was serving post-release supervision from Kansas Department of Corrections related to a previous felony conviction.
Kley’s sentencing hearing was via Zoom platform. After Kley heard her fate, she asked the Court what was the benefit of her plea. Bryant replied numerous years were reduced from the sentences from the initial maximum penalties Kley faced.
Kley was convicted of the crimes, all felonies, by way of no contest she pleas she entered on Jan. 11 in district court.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said the convictions arose from an investigation authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation that centered on Kley’s activities in the latter part of 2019.
Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Kley, a former Rushville, Missouri resident, would obtain methamphetamine in Missouri with the intent to bring it across the state line into Atchison, Becker communicated in an email to the Globe. The investigators managed to determine the vehicle Kley would travel in and the timeframe of travel between the states.
It was after midnight Nov. 16 when the investigators conducted surveillance and observed a vehicle that they suspected Kley was an occupant inside. The suspect vehicle was followed to the 500 block of Park Street in Atchison. A deputy initiated a traffic stop and positively identified Kley as a front seat passenger, Becker said. As a result of the stop all occupants were asked to exit the vehicle, a deputy deployed the K9 officer for a sniff test of the vehicle. The K9 indicated a positive presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and located digital scales, meth and marijuana. Kley was placed under arrest, became uncooperative and resisted arrest, Becker said as she shared the factual basis that led to the convictions.
Deputies observed Kley as she appeared to hold something in her fist, a struggle ensued. Deputies took Kley to the ground before they gained control of a bag of meth she had clenched onto, Becker explained. After Kley was apprehended she was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Becker said it was after arrival at the jail for booking while Kley was escorted into the facility, a deputy noticed her spread meth throughout the patrol vehicle. After the deputies collected the scattered meth they entered the jail and heard Kley flush the toilet. Subsequently the jail authorities search the toilet and retrieved a bag that contained methamphetamine crystals inside of it, Becker said.
After criminal charges were filed, Kley’s bond was initially set at $40,000, according to a Globe report. Becker said as the case proceeded the court system was abruptly halted due to COVID 19. While on bond in August of 2020, Kley absconded this jurisdiction, but was apprehended in late 2021 in the state of Missouri. Becker said her office obtained a warrant to extradite Kley back to Kansas.
Kley arrived Nov. 10, 2021 on a $120,000 amount. Becker said her criminal prosecution resumed in November, 2021.
