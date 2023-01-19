In today’s day and age, not many people can say they have belonged to an organization, job, or club for 55 years, and in the same town. One person can from Atchison and her name is Rosemary Nies. At the January Zonta Club meeting Rosemary celebrated 55 years of ongoing membership.
The year was 1968, the year when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated, Boeing introduced the 747 “jumbo jet” and Apollo 8 first manned spacecraft to orbit the moon happened, that was the year Rosemary joined the Atchison Zonta Club.
During that period of time, Rosemary started her career as a district court reporter from 1964 to 1968. Unfortunately, the judge that she worked for passed away and the judge taking his place didn’t want a woman court reporter. Rosemary freelanced for a few years after that happened. Rosemary wanted to work so she could get to know other women; she was not from Atchison.
The 60s, 70s, and 80s were trying years, especially if you were a woman trying to get ahead in business.
“I chuckle sometimes when a woman today says it is so hard to get far in the business world today,” Rosemary said.
Rosemary reflected back on how hard it was to be accepted when first moving into Atchison.
“You need to just find something worthwhile to get involved with, like Zonta,” a friend told her. “I chose Zonta because it is an organization that is a gathering place for women from all walks of life."
Rosemary remembers the years as women having to push forward and that she sees women today having equal standing.
“The only thing women lack today is equal pay, and that too is becoming an area of opportunity,” Rosemary stated.
Her husband also used to own the Nies Furniture store where Jerry’s Again is today.
“We sold business supplies like copiers and office furniture. We did away with selling the copier business and added household furniture,” Rosemary said. Today both she and her husband are loving retirement.
Rosemary had some final thoughts about how she hopes the youth can find their place to make a difference in the community.
"Our younger people are being pulled in so many different directions, so it is hard for them to make a solid commitment to be an active member in an organization," Rosemary concluded. "Hopefully when they become older, they will pick an organization to become active in and enjoy spending time with the other members and enjoy the camaraderie.
