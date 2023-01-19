In today’s day and age, not many people can say they have belonged to an organization, job, or club for 55 years, and in the same town. One person can from Atchison and her name is Rosemary Nies. At the January Zonta Club meeting Rosemary celebrated 55 years of ongoing membership.

The year was 1968, the year when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated, Boeing introduced the 747 “jumbo jet” and Apollo 8 first manned spacecraft to orbit the moon happened, that was the year Rosemary joined the Atchison Zonta Club.

