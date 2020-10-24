Cattle on summer pastures will be moved to corn fields to glean fallen ears and to eat on the nutrients of the leaves. Utilizing stalks allows a cowherd manager to save on harvested bales of hay until we are deeper into winter.
Depending upon the cowherd calving season, the nutrient level required for the cow will vary during the year and peaks as the cow nears birthing and right after calving to feed both the cow and the calf. Thus, feeding harvested forage, using grain and/or distillers products to supplement standing forages are keys to proper cowherd body conditioning. Depending upon when a calf is born, this is often early in the weaning phase with these calves requiring a good diet to keep calves healthy and growing. Additionally, all livestock managers daily monitor the individual and group health.
Water quality and quantity could be a concern for cattle managers because of the dry weather. A shortage of pond water will potentially change wintering locations or to haul water which is not a pleasant winter task.
With harvest concluded, it is almost time to begin the anhydrous ammonia applications could begin and remember we desire 50° F and cooling 4-in. soil temperature. However, many soils are quite dry this fall. Farmers might ask if anhydrous ammonia can be applied to dry soils, and will it be held in dry soil? The extension agronomist says it can be applied to dry and that the dry soil can hold ammonia. Even air dried soil contains some moisture, although quite low. Ammonia dissolves readily in water, but it is held or retained in soil by clay and organic matter. The problem with dry soil and low moisture is that soil moisture is needed to temporarily hold the ammonia so it can become attached to clay or organic matter as ammonium. If dry soils are cloddy and do not seal properly, the ammonia can be lost at injection, or seep through the large pores between clods after application. Therefore, proper depth of injection and good soil coverage are a must for application into dry soils.
Crop managers do a lot of thinking while harvesting as they access weed control, nutrients applied, and crop genetics. Additionally, if a farmer wanted to test a just harvested soybean field for nematodes, now is an excellent time to sample and test especially if you have areas of sudden death in fields.
Extension offers educational information and assistance for anyone having questions. The contact information for Atchison County is by phone at 913-833-5450 or by email to cladd@ksu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.