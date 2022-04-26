Take a step back to a simpler time with one-of-a-kind stores, local crafted meals and treats (plus local beer, wine, whiskey, cigars and roasted coffee). Stroll through the historic downtown district founded in 1837, or hike/bike the miles of trails around the rolling green hills and Mighty Mo. You’ll love the variety of shops, restaurants, a brewery and pub, wineries, distillery, museums, entertainment and attractions, and the many places to stay in this pre-civil War town, Weston, Missouri.
Weston is the destination to kick off the season with a Winefest filled with live music and wines from 9 different wineries from around the area.
Those wineries being featured are: Pirtle Winery, Riverwood Winery, Fence Stile Winery, Vox Vineyards, Jowler Creek Winery, Weston Wine Company, Van Till Family Farm Winery, 4 Horses and a Dog Winery and Weston Orchard and Vineyard.
The different wines will be able to be purchased at the event. A souvenir wine glass and special gift will be included for tastings.
One must be over 21 years of age to enter the space and taste the wines or to purchase any alcohol. Bring your ticket to the event as this and an ID are needed to enter the area.
No pets or coolers are allowed. The event will happen rain or shine. Hours are 12pm to 7pm.
Pirtle Winery is located at 502 Spring St. in Weston, MO. Tickets are $30.
Pirtle Winery has been in business since 1978. Elbert and Patricia Pirtle were the founders. The winery is located in the building that was the former Lutheran Evangelical Church built by German immigrants in 1867.
On the first floor is a new indoor cellar with a wine bare and plenty of seating. The tasting room and gift shop are located on the second floor and a vine covered wine garden is adjacent to the winery.
Since 1978 the winemakers have strived to push the boundaries of imagination and in-depth winemaking artistry resulting in wine awards in both national and international competitions. Top honors and awards won are the INDY International, Mazer Cup International and the Missouri Governor’s Cup.
