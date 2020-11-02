Youngsters are invited to celebrate a week learning about aviation and inspire to pursue their ambitions with activities, contests and fun when the doll Willow Willpower comes to Atchison to meet her heroine, Amelia Earhart.
The take-off for the special event week is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, located at 223 North Terrace St. The special event week runs from Saturday, Nov. 7 to Saturday, Nov. 14. The event features virtual events and opportunities to learn some interesting facts about Amelia women in aviation.
Youngsters will be able to discover an extraordinary flight challenge of Willow Willpower and have an opportunity take a picture Willow Willpowers.
Tickets are limited and the first to register will receive one of 100 limited-edition pins. Register online at http://willow-willpower.com/registration. Participating registrants will be able to talk with 99s pilots about the future of women in aviation; enter drawing and giant bubble contests and become enlightened about the places around you.
Follow the events and contests at: WILLOW-WILLPOWER.COM | AMELIAEARHARTMUSEUM.ORG
Willow Willpower, is children’s picture book character and doll created to inspire children to pursue their dreams and have confidence to achieve the ambitions and goals. Willow is coming to the Birthplace Museum to meet Amelia Earhart. Willow’s visit comes on the heels after flights in various aircraft with female pilots and many Ninety-Nine pilots. The Ninety-Nines is an international organization of women pilots, established in 1929 by 99 women pilots. Amelia Earhart served as the group’s first president. The Birthplace Museum in cooperation with children’s book publisher blOOturtle will kick-off the event. At 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, there will be a drawing for a Garmin Pilots watch to offset expenses associated with a new roof and balcony for the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum. The projected cost of the project is $28,000. For more information call 913-367-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.