Attorney Robert Campbell conducted the selection by a show of hands from the four commissioners. Larry Wilcox and Charo Kelley were tied with 2 votes each and Attorney Robert Campbell was the tie breaking vote for Larry Wilcox.
“I didn’t have a chance to be active in the community because of coaching, but since I am retired I have more time and want to give back to the community any way I can,” Wilcox said. “Frankly, I was surprised to be selected."
Wilcox said he knows this new challenge won't be an easy one.
I have a lot to learn but I want to be helpful in any way I can because being a city commissioner it not an easy job," Wilcox added.
Wilcox is a well know figure in Atchison due to his legendary football coaching of the Benedictine Ravens. He took over the Raven football program as head coach in 1979. In the fall of 2020, he became just the 13th college head football coach at any level to achieve 300 victories. Wilcox served as Athletic Director for 24 years but also served as the head baseball coach for six seasons, two years as softball coach and four as golf coach.
