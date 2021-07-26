The Lancaster City Council recently appointed one of their colleagues to take the gavel and run the meetings in effort to fulfill the vacancy created by the unexpected death of Mayor Tim Callahan.
Current Mayor Matt Wilburn II will fulfill the unexpired term of Callahan who died June 26.
In turn after Wilburn’s mayoral appointment as part of business at the July 12 Lancaster City Council meeting, he resigned from his Lancaster City Council post.
Lancaster City Clerk Barb Piper said council members will appoint an eligible person to fulfill Wilburn’s vacated city council seat on Tuesday, Aug. 10 when they meet again to take care of Lancaster City business.
Both Wilburn’s and the to-be-appointed council member’s terms will expire in January 2022 when the winners from the Nov. 2 election take their respective oaths of office.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, the county’s chief election officer, explained that in November, the voters in Lancaster will have to elect a mayor and two council members, all are 4-year terms. Callahan had not filed to seek another term to the office, Council Member Larry Meyers is an incumbent and had filed to run another term prior to the June candidate filing deadline. Political Newcomer Ryan Hermreck had thrown his hat into for one of the open council seats. No one had filed for the Lancaster mayor position by the candidate deadline, Phillips said.
Phillips and Piper agreed the write-in votes will likely determine who the Lancaster mayor will be in the upcoming 4-year term starting in January 2022.
