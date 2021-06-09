The White Cloud Health Center LLC staff has been working tirelessly to ensure that their patients and community are safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Led by Medical Director Dr. Michael Bryer-Ash, the facility has adjusted its practices and procedures to keep both staff and patients safe and has administered approximately 1,380 vaccines since the last week of December.
Until around seven weeks ago, the center locked its doors to eliminate risk from walk-in patients. Instead, staff greeted and screened patients outdoors. General care continued, and if a patient was exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, staff members saw the patient in an isolated area. They also provided curbside testing for those not showing symptoms of COVID-19 but in need of a test. The center performed weekly COVID-19 tests for their staff, stopping testing fully vaccinated employees mere weeks ago. The testing positivity rate at the White Cloud Health Center peaked below 5%, which is significantly lower than Kansas’s peak at 20.5% and Nebraska’s at 29.3%.
When the center first began receiving vaccines, large clinics organized by Brenda Griffin, RN, and Bobbie Rhodd were a weekly occurrence. These clinics were highly efficient, sometimes vaccinating over 100 people per clinic. They followed CDC guidelines for the rollout, taking age and other health risk factors into consideration. Initially, they were vaccinating only tribal members, but their reach quickly stretched to include other community members. They offered to vaccinate all educators in the Falls City Public Schools, fully vaccinating over 100 of them. In March, the clinic opened up vaccination eligibility for all adult residents of White Cloud, Kansas, and adult non-Native household members of enrolled members of federally recognized tribes living in Brown or Doniphan Counties in Kansas, and Richardson County, Nebraska. Transportation to and from vaccination clinics and in-home COVID-19 testing has been available through their existing Community Health Representative and Public Health Nursing programs. Dr. Bryer-Ash emphasizes the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination “...not only for our own personal protection but even more importantly, to prevent us from unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to the most vulnerable members of the community.”
Because this virus appears to be here to stay, the White Cloud Health Center staff are thinking ahead for the long term. A few grant-sponsored projects are in the works: a self-contained negative air pressure suite that will alleviate contamination risks while assessing and caring for COVID-19 patients, a short-term residence for quarantining or isolation, and a mobile testing vehicle.
In July, the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska and the White Cloud Health Center will receive an Indian Health Services Area Director’s Award in recognition of their response to the coronavirus pandemic. Chairman Timothy N. Rhodd says he is “very humbled and honored to see the White Cloud Health Center staff come together as one to combat the COVID-19 virus by administering the vaccine clinics not only to our tribal member patients but to our surrounding communities. I appreciate the hard work and dedication the staff has expressed during the national pandemic.”
If you are interested in being vaccinated or tested, call the White Cloud Health Center at 785-595-3450, ext. 2, to check your eligibility and make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.