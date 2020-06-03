The boat dock and park in White Cloud recently underwent a big renovation.
Organizers wanted to give a big shout out to the volunteers who made the boat dock and park in White Cloud look amazing after last year's flood along the Missouri River.
Volunteers included Kyle Koehler, Troy, Brayden and Tiffany Hill, Devin and Jason Taylor, Eric Tracy, Brad and Jennifer Haynes, Cliff Baker, Danny Bowen, Robert Lock and Dennis Leeper.
In the two days of hauling sand, it was estimated that Marvin Green hauled around 90 truck loads.
Organizers say none of this would have been possible without the use of equipment from Taylor Seed Farms, Troy Hill, Marvin Green, Geral Blanton and Whetrock -who donated the rock around the boat docks. The large area has been mowed for parking. Grass has been sown in the park and boating has started on the river.
"Thank you to all dedicated volunteers!"
