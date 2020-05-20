(Editor's Note: On Tuesday afternoon, shortly before press time, Gov. Laura Kelly announced she would allow the state to move into Phase 2 as of Friday, May 22. This could move up the phases a week.)
Kansans have been highly anticipating moving into the next phase of Governor Laura Kelly's "Ad Astra" plan to reopen Kansas.
The motto of Kansas, "Ad Astra per Aspera" is Latin for "to the stars through difficulties." Gov. Kelly had often referred to this motto as indicative of the strength of Kansans to get them through the difficult times ahead.
Well, 8,000-plus positive COVID cases and nearly 200 deaths later, businesses closed for months, thousands out of jobs - all are certainly difficult times.
A few weeks ago, Gov. Kelly unveiled her four-phase plan to reopen Kansas - set into motion with phases loosening guidelines every two weeks. That is, if conditions remain the same or don't worsen, in an effort to "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, things did not improve enough to allow a move into Phase 2 on May 18 and her four-phase plan suddenly evolved to include a Phase 1.5.
"The good news is that hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths continue to decline, enabling us to move forward with our efforts to safely reopen Kansas," said Kelly on Thursday when she announced Phase 1.5. "Unfortunately, the daily rate of disease spread has not shown the downward trajectory necessary to move fully into Phase 2. I said from the beginning that public safety must remain the top priority, which means that our reopening efforts must be driven by data, not dates. Phase 1.5 will continue our transition, but with necessary caution."
Phase 1.5 looses some of the restrictions outlined in Phase 1, but pushes some guidelines back another two weeks and sets Phase 2 to start May 22 with the announcement Tuesday.
However, some businesses are able to reopen - including hair and tanning salons and barbers, along with tattoo parlors and other similar businesses where close contact cannot be avoided. They have to accept customers by appointment only, and allow only one person in the shop at a time.
But this is a big step for some of those businesses that have been closed for the past two months and some haven't been able to receive state assistance through the Small Business Administration loans.
In addition, fitness centers and health clubs can reopen, with safety precautions in line, but in-person group fitness classes are not able to happen yet and locker rooms must remain closed.
Graduations have been a hot topic as this past week was traditionally "commencement weekend" for many area schools. However, according to the governor's guidelines, this would be a mass gathering over 10 and could not occur until the Phase Out period after June 15. Many local schools have rescheduled their graduations for after June 15.
The mass gathering guideline is remaining in effect for Phase 1.5 and in-person commencement ceremonies involving more than 10 people can't happen yet. Outdoor drive-through graduation ceremonies can happen, however.
Bars and nightclubs will need to stay closed to the public with the exception of curbside and carryout services. Also remaining closed during Phase 1.5 are theaters, museums and other indoor leisure spaces, community centers, outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more, fairs, festivals carnivals, parades and public swimming pools.
In addition, organized sports facilities, games, tournaments, sports practices and Summer Camps also are prohibited during Phase 1.5, which lasts through Thursday of this week.
All venues not prohibited to open must still maintain 6 feet social distancing guidelines and not allowing more than 10 people in a specific area.
Other establishments also allowed to open within the guidelines include libraries, childcare facilities.
In addition, non-essential travel is to be minimized and quarantine guidelines for high-risk areas are to be followed according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines. In addition, tele-working from home is strongly encouraged for those employees able to do so.
As long as Kansas case, hospitalization and death numbers don't see dramatic increases, Phase 2 is now set to begin May 22, according to the governor's announcement that came Tuesday afternoon.
What does that mean exactly?
First and foremost the numbers for mass gatherings will increase from 10 to 30 allowed. However, large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more will still not be allowed open, along with fairs, festivals, parades and summer camps.
Bars and nightclubs can open to 50 percent capacity. Non-tribal casinos can open if compliant with guidelines, as can indoor leisure spaces.
Public swimming pools will be allowed to open, as well as community centers, and organized sports facilities, tournaments and sports practices - however maintaining 6 feet distance between individuals and groups is still part of the guidelines.
"Avoid any instances in which more than 30 individuals are in one location and are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity."
Tele-work is still strongly encouraged and individuals are still strongly encouraged to wear masks in public. Avoiding non-essential travel is still highly recommended.
Phase 3 was to begin no earlier than June 15, but as Phase 2 will start May 22, this could be moved back a week. This allows mass gatherings of no more than 90 people and all education, activities, venues and establishments may operate pursuant to mass gathering guidelines. On-site staffing is unrestricted and non-essential travel may resume.
Phase 4, or "Phase Out" was set to begin no earlier than June 29 and essentially there are no guidelines at the state level, except to maintain social distance where applicable and follow specific business, county and city guidelines as they may impose stricter guidelines than the state, but cannot be more lenient. This date could be moved forward or backward.
To review Gov. Kelly's full "Ad Astra" plan, go to www.covid.ks.gov. In addition, make sure to tune into county and city meetings for additional local information.
