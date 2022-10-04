The spot that hosted the Deafy Boular statute is vacant and a large plate glass window at the Sacred Heart Variety Store is boarded up with plywood in the aftermath of an early Sunday morning accident in the 400 block of Commercial Street public art plaza.
The Deafy Boular sculpture was one of the highlights featured in the Historical sculpture plaza in the 400 block of Commercial Steet until it was struck by a vehicle and subsequently removed following a vehicle accident Sunday, Oct. 2.
A bronze cast statue memorializing one of Atchison's legendary figures has taken an unexpected turn along its course in the record books.
The statue of Deafy Boular has been a prominent fixture among some other public artworks along in the 400 block of Commercial Street along the historical sculpture plaza.
The statue, entitled "Lessons from the Master" was created by artist Aleda Haug. It was dedicated and unveiled in September of 2013.
The statue was removed from the sculpture plaza in the aftermath of a vehicle accident early Sunday, Oct. 2. Authorities from the Atchison Police Department responded about 1 a.m. to an accident scene at Fifth and Commercial Streets, according to the police blotter report.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported 20-year-old John M. Hewitt, of Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that had been eastbound in the 500 block of Commercial Street. The vehicle left the roadway then struck the Boular statue and the Sacred Heart Variety Store thrift shop in the 400 block of Commercial Street.
Police arrested Hewitt for driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Hewitt was booked into Atchison County Jail. Late Sunday afternoon, Hewitt bailed out on a $2,500 bond with a 9 a.m. appointment for the Friday docket in Atchison County District Court.
Boular is an Atchison County native with ties to the Sumner area. Atchison Globe files indicate Boular was diagnosed with spinal meningitis when he was age 4. The illness left him deaf and speechless. When Boular was a pre- adolescent both of his legs were cut off below his knees after he was struck by a train. as the result of an accident during his childhood. Despite his adversities, Boular worked numerous jobs for many years in Atchison. His resume' included bricklaying, foundry and repairwork. Boular was featured in Ripley's Believe It or Not for laying 46,000 bricks in record speed during a single eight-hour workday. Boular laid most of the bricks along Atchison streets. He wore special boots to accommodate his disability to complete his masonry work.
Globe news reports indicate it was in April of 2013 when Atchison City Commission members approved the placement of the Boular statue in the 400 block of the Commercial Street, near where Fedderson's Pool Hall was located. Boular was born Sept. 9, 1869. He died in 1953 when he was in his mid-80s'.
Boular is interred in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in rural Atchison.
"St. Maur Rescues St. Placid," is the second of Haug's true-to-life bronze artworks. It is located near the entrance of the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Administration building on campus.
