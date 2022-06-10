A 36-year-old lifetime registered violent female offender is facing a felony aggravated battery that arose from a domestic incident that involved a stabbing this past weekend in Atchison.
Katie M. Thomas is in the Atchison County Jail held on a $50,000 bond.
Thomas and her court-appointed defense counsel Judd Herbster were both present via Zoom on Friday in Atchison County District Court. Thomas is scheduled for another appointment for the 9 a.m. docket Friday, June 17 in district court.
Atchison police arrested Thomas after they launched an investigation that centered on a stabbing that about 2 a.m. Sunday, June 5. The stabbing occurred as Thomas and her husband walked in the 500 block of North Seventh Street. A disturbance occurred between the two. Thomas’ 59-year-old husband suffered a nonlife threatening stab wound.
Police located Thomas and the victim several blocks from the scene. Thomas was apprehended and taken to jail. The victim was transported to medial facility in St. Joseph, Missouri for treatment of the injury.
Thomas was released from Kansas Department of Corrections on April 6, 2022 for post-release supervision in connection with 2019 aggravated battery conviction, according to a KDOC report. Thomas’ sentence expired May 21, 2022.
The Kansas Public Registered Offender list indicates Thomas has been a registered offender since Aug. 6, 2014.
