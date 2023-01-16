A 26-year-old Atchison woman was taken by ambulance to an area medical center soon after an early Saturday morning rollover accident in Atchison city limits.
Taylor Bonar was transported from the single vehicle rollover scene Jan. 14, in the 600 block of Laramie Street, according to a report from Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Wilson said the accident occurred about 7:45 a.m, after the Ford Fusion passenger car Bonar drove struck a parked vehicle. The impact caused her vehicle to roll over onto its top. Bonar was eastbound when the accident occurred, Wilson reported. Atchison Police and Fire Department and Atchison County EMS ambulance responded to the accident scene.
Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported on-call firefighters were initially enroute to a garage fire in another part of the city when they were briefly rerouted to the accident scene.
EMS responders treated Bonar at the rollover scene before she was transported by ambulance to the Mosaic facility in St. Joseph, Missouri for examination of possible injuries.
According to Atchison Globe published news accounts, Bonar's accident was the second injury rollover within the first two weeks of January.
The first, resulted in a fatality that occurred Jan. 2 in the 900 block of North Fourth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.