Taylor Bonar was taken by Atchison County EMS ambulance for examination of injury after her Ford Fusion passenger car rolls over in the 600 block of Laramie Street.  

 Atchison Police Department photo

A 26-year-old Atchison woman was taken by ambulance to an area medical center soon after an early Saturday morning rollover accident in Atchison city limits.

Taylor Bonar was transported from the single vehicle rollover scene Jan. 14, in the 600 block of Laramie Street, according to a report from Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.

