The gunshot wound a young man suffered Saturday evening in Lancaster landed a 43-year-old rural Atchison man a weekend jail stay.
Joshua Eugene Winfred Tull was granted a release Monday from the Atchison County Jail as long as formal charges are pending reqarding the matter.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker informed District Court Judge John J. Bryant that although she has discussed the case with Atchison County Sheriff's Office authorities she will need more time to review the factual basis in the case before she files the complaint.
Becker said she expects to summon Tull to court concerning the status of the case.
Bryant informed Tull in the meantime, he was free to leave the county jail.
Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff's Office arrested Tull after they launched a brief investigation after they were dispatched to Amberwell Atchison about a gunshot victim.
Sheriff Jack Laurie said it was about 6:45 p.m. when deputies responded to the call. The deputies determined a 23-year-old male had been shot in the foot while at a residence in Lancaster. The gunshot victim was transported from the Atchison facility to the University of Kansas Hospital for surgery.
Subsequently, Tull was arrested for criminal discharge of a firearm causing great bodily harm and was taken to jail.
Laurie indicated in his report late Monday morning that the investigation was continued.
