A Sunday afternoon disturbance between two 19-year-old men sent one to the hospital and landed the other with Houston, Texas ties behind bars facing a felony charge.
Jackson B. Phillips, 19 Atchison, faces one count aggravated battery, a $15,000 bond and an appointment in Atchison County District Court.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported it was about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9 when Atchison Police Department officers investigated an incident that had occurred in a residence located in the 1000 block of North Second Street.
Police determined a group of young me were together in the residence when a disturbance erupted between two of the men, Wilson said. A 19-year-old male was choked and struck in the face with a fist. The victim was taken to Amberwell by private vehicle where he was treated for injuries and released.
Phillips was taken to Atchison County Jail and was released Monday, May 10 with an appointment to return Friday, May 28 in district court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.