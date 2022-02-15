An Atchison fire fighter injured in response to an early Saturday morning structure fire that heavily damaged a residence has been released to full work status as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported in a press release to the Atchison Globe that a fellow firefighter managed to pull the injured colleague to safety during an interior attack to battle flames that engulfed a residence at 927 Mound Street. Atchison County EMS ambulance responders initially treated the injured firefighter before transport to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care.
The firefighter’s work accident occurred after Atchison Fire Department crews were dispatched to a 12:50 a.m. report Feb. 12 that a house was on fire in the 900 block of Mound Street where flames and black smoke was inside the residence.
Weishaar said after the crews arrived they found the rear of the structure fully involved in the fire. The crews were able to bring the fire under control, but the one story, single family residence sustained heavy damage.
The resident had managed to safely escape. The Atchison Salvation Army was on the scene to assist refreshing First Responders, and offered assistance to the fire victim.
AFD personnel rescued a family pet, Weishaar said. EMS treated the pet at the fire scene. Weishaar said as of Tuesday he was unaware of the pet’s condition in the aftermath of fire.
The AFD crews remained throughout the day at the fire scene to salvage contents and monitor the structure. The AFD investigator arrived at the scene to begin the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.