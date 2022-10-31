221105 fire

An early Saturday morning fire engulfs the front of a two-story home in the 800 block of M Street in Atchison. 

 Atchison Fire Department photo

An occupant escaped injury after a two-story home sustained extensive damage as the result of early morning housefire Saturday at 801 M Street.

Atchison Fire Marshal Patrick Weishaar reported Atchison Fire Department crews responded about 12:37 a.m. Oct. 29 to the fire scene where the front of the home was fully engulfed in fire.

