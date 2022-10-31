An occupant escaped injury after a two-story home sustained extensive damage as the result of early morning housefire Saturday at 801 M Street.
Atchison Fire Marshal Patrick Weishaar reported Atchison Fire Department crews responded about 12:37 a.m. Oct. 29 to the fire scene where the front of the home was fully engulfed in fire.
Weishaar said the resident was at home but was outdoors at the time the fire occurred. The resident did not realize there was fire until it had spread throughout the front rooms.
The resident attempted to enter the house to get the phone but was unable to do so because of the intense heat and flames, Weishaar said. It was a passerby who reported the incident.
Crews arrived within moments after the notification the fire had already spread to the second story, Weishaar said. Although crews quickly brought the fire under control the structure had already been heavily damaged.
There were no injuries reported by the resident or any responding AFD crews.
A few hours in the aftermath of the fire, the cause remained undetermined, Weishaar said. The occupant indicated at the time of the fire there was a space heater in use in the area where it appeared likely the fire might have ignited.
Crews remained at the scene to evaluate the structure and secure salvageable belongings.
Weishaar said the resident did not request any assistance and left the scene in the care of a family member.
