About 50 inmates were displaced as the result of a weekend fire that knocked the power out at the Atchison County Jail.
Although there no inmate or staff members required hospitalization, nor any ambulance transport, several inmates were treated on site by Atchison County EMS responders, said Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie. The inmates treated for symptoms consistent with issues related to smoke inhalation.
The incident occurred during the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 12 after a small fire ignited in an electrical box that the affected controls for lighting and the access control for all doors within the secured area of the county jail. The fire along with the power and access outages activated the emergency fire response plan and put it into motion responses from Atchison Fire Department, Atchison Police Department and EMS to assist.
Laurie said the damage to the electrical panel was severe enough to risk the security of most of the 57 inmate to be transported to other county jail facilities in the area.
The sheriff’s office has launched a criminal investigation, Laurie said. Details will be forthcoming as findings unfold. The total cost of damages remained undetermined on Monday.
It appeared water that penetrated an electrical panel might have caused the fire after an inmate had flooded a nearby cell, Laurie said. In the past there have been similar occurrences in the jail, but none that has caused more issues than the incident on Saturday. That was the first time there was a total loss of power inside all secured areas in the facility, Laurie said.
“We are very appreciative of the surrounding county jails that have assisted by holding our inmates until the power is restored,” Laurie said, and credited The New Life Assembly of God Church for their assistance by loaning a van for transporting inmates.
Laurie complemented the jail staff, deputies and other employees for what he described as a great job controlling the situation and handling the logistics while inmates and staff were kept safe throughout the ordeal. The Atchison County Maintenance Department staff and contractors are currently working to restore power to the areas impacted in the jail. As of Monday, it remained unknown when that would be.
