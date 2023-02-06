James M. Gilliland

James M. Gilliland

 Atchison County Jail photo

Formal charges were pending for A 37-year-old man remained in Atchison County Jail on Monday following his arrest the previous Saturday for a burglary and theft of multiple firearms and knives from a residence in the 400 block of North Second Street.

Atchison police authorities arrested Gilliland for a burglary a 57-year-old-male reported his home had been burglaized between the hours of 6:50 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, Police Chief Mike Wilson reported. It was determined multiple weapons were stolen.

