Formal charges were pending for A 37-year-old man remained in Atchison County Jail on Monday following his arrest the previous Saturday for a burglary and theft of multiple firearms and knives from a residence in the 400 block of North Second Street.
Atchison police authorities arrested Gilliland for a burglary a 57-year-old-male reported his home had been burglaized between the hours of 6:50 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, Police Chief Mike Wilson reported. It was determined multiple weapons were stolen.
District Court Judge John J. Bryant explained to Gilliland Monday in Atchison County District Court that his charges were pending based on a probable cause warrant signed by District Court Judge Gerald Kuckelman during the weekend. Bryant told Gilliland if formal charges are not on file by 5 p.m. Monday he would be allowed to get out of jail.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said she expected to file formal charges after she receives some information from Atchison Police Department authorities concerning the matter.
If the complaint is on file after the deadline, then the prosecution can issue a summons for the defendant to return to court for the case to proceed. Wilson said police launched an investigation that led to Gilliland's arrest about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 4. The stolen firearms and knives have been recovered.
The Atchison County Jail Log indicates a $15,000 bond was set for Gilliland.
