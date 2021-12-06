Two unrelated accidents that occurred during the weekend sent two males to the hospital for unspecified injuries according to reports from the Atchison Police Department.
Glen Parrott, Atchison, was transported to Amberwell Atchison by a private vehicle, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported to the Atchison Globe. Parrot is the owner of a pickup truck that rolled from its stopped position Saturday, about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in the 1100 block of Commercial Street. The pickup rolled and struck a parked vehicle.
Parrott was in the cargo area of the pickup when it began to roll forward, Wilson said. Parrott jumped from the truck in an attempt to get it stopped. As he did so he was injured, and taken to the taken to receive medical treatment.
A 19-year-old male skateboarder suffered injuries while he was skateboarding after midnight Sunday, Dec. 5 in the 1600 block of North Second Street. Police, Atchison Fire Department and Atchison County EMS ambulance agencies responded to the scene, Wilson reported. The young man was transported by EMS to Amberwell Atchison for emergency treatment.
