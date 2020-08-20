A 21-year-old Denton man was sent a Kansas City area hospital for treatment of injury suffered as the result of a car and semitractor-trailer collision Wednesday night about four miles south of Atchison along U.S. Highway 73.
A Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log report indicated Nico R. Munson was taken to University of Kansas Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injury. Munson is identified as the driver of a 1995 Dodge Dakota that collided with a 2010 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer driven by 55-year-old Carlos A. Pena, of Leavenworth, at milepost 48.8 about 200 feet southeast of 242 Road, the KHP reported. Pena appeared to have suffered no apparent injury.
The accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 while Munson was northwestbound along the highway, and Pena was southeast bound, KHP reports. Munson’s vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped vehicle two.
R & S Towing, of Atchison removed Munson’s vehicle from the scene. Pena removed the semitractor-trailer.
