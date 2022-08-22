GOOD INTENT -- The Watowa Reunion is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28 at St. Louis Church.
Mass is at 10 a.m. in St. Louis Catholic Church, 11321 Morton Road, rural Atchison County in the Good Intent Community. A potluck dinner will follow at noon in the church basement.
