The primary building at the wastewater treatment plant in Atchison houses the pump equipment for the primary clarifiers (the initial step in the treatment process) in addition to the pre-aeration piping which helps remove gases, adds oxygen, aids in coagulation, and helps float grease in the early stages of the treatment process. 

The staff has noticed minor foundation seepage in recent years; however, the extent of which has not posed significant problems. More recently, seepage has been observed occurring at a greater degree. 