The primary building at the wastewater treatment plant in Atchison houses the pump equipment for the primary clarifiers (the initial step in the treatment process) in addition to the pre-aeration piping which helps remove gases, adds oxygen, aids in coagulation, and helps float grease in the early stages of the treatment process.
The staff has noticed minor foundation seepage in recent years; however, the extent of which has not posed significant problems. More recently, seepage has been observed occurring at a greater degree.
With the already authorized replacement of the aeration piping, which requires excavation adjacent to the primary building, there exists the opportunity to address the foundation issue while the area is under construction.
A proposal was given to the commissioners Monday at the commission meeting to hire a Commercial Waterproofing company to mitigate the foundation seepage, preventing further deterioration of the foundation itself in addition to minimizing future moisture-related issues with the equipment located inside the building. It should be noted that Commercial Waterproofing is the company that made recent repairs to the raw water basin at the water treatment plant.
Commercial Waterproofing, Inc. Has put a proposal in the amount of $42,864 before the commission.
The authorization of this expense will be coded to the Wastewater CIP. Other CIP projects have come in well under budget, leaving more than enough money in the budget to cover this expense.
The commission authorized the hiring of Commercial Waterproofing, Inc to make repairs in the amount of $42,864, including a change order authority of $3500.
