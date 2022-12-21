Washburn

TOPEKA - A new partnership between Washburn University School of Law and Pittsburg State University will allow students to complete a bachelor’s degree as well as a law degree in six years. The 3+3 partnership, where students spend three years at each school, is the fourth such agreement between Washburn Law and other Kansas institutions including Washburn University, Baker University and Fort Hays State University.

In addition to a shorter time commitment, the program means a year less tuition and fees at the participating universities.

