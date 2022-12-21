TOPEKA - A new partnership between Washburn University School of Law and Pittsburg State University will allow students to complete a bachelor’s degree as well as a law degree in six years. The 3+3 partnership, where students spend three years at each school, is the fourth such agreement between Washburn Law and other Kansas institutions including Washburn University, Baker University and Fort Hays State University.
In addition to a shorter time commitment, the program means a year less tuition and fees at the participating universities.
The partnership comes at a time when demand is high, and supply is low: Southeast Kansas is considered underserved when it comes to the number of cases on the books and the number of lawyers available.
“One of the things that Washburn University School of Law takes very seriously is our commitment to the state of Kansas,” said Washburn Law Interim Dean Jeffrey Jackson. “We produce most of the lawyers in the state and we feel it important to bring good lawyers to areas that may be underserved."
In addition to completing both degrees in a reduced timeline, students in this program will also be able to participate in Washburn’s Third Year Anywhere™ enrollment option which allows them to spend their final year of law school externing in the geographic area where they plan to practice after graduation.
“Washburn recognizes a critical shortage of attorneys, especially in rural Kansas,” said Washburn University Interim President Marshall Meek. “We know Southeast Kansas has only one-quarter of the number of attorneys needed to meet demand. The program will play a major role in supplying that pipeline.”
