TOPEKA -- Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its fall 2021 graduating class. More than 700 students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees.
"This class of students has accomplished great things while at Washburn and I know they will continue to succeed in their careers. I congratulate all of them on their hard work and dedication to success," said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president.
Jessi Bedigrew from Effingham graduated with a Certificate.
Mikaela Campbell from Troy graduated with a Certificate.
Samantha Hughes from Effingham graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice.
Sarah Hutfles from Horton graduated with a Associate of Liberal Studies.
Hailey McConnaughey from Cummings graduated with a Bachelor of Health Science.
About Washburn - Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7 thousand students and a thousand faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn's programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master's degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.
In addition, Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) -- a nationally recognized innovator in career and technical education - is also part of the Washburn University family. The dedicated faculty and staff at Washburn Tech serve adult and high school students as well as business and industry participants with career specific training.
All programs are offered on either the 160-acre residential campus in the heart of Topeka, Kan., or at Washburn Tech's campus on the west side retail hub of the city. Washburn University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association and many of the individual programs have additional accreditations.
- 30 -
